Alto’s Todd Duplichain’s defensive performance earns him ASB Player of the Week honors

Senior Defensive Tackle Todd Duplichain was once one of those young kids and now straps up every week for Alto. This past week Duplichain and the Alto defense held the Garrison offense to just 1 yard of total offense in the 26-7 victory. Duplichain racked up 6 sacks, 8 tackles with 7 being solo tackles and then one forced fumble. The performance brought home American State Bank player of the Week honors for the senior.