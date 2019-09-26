AAA Texas: Gas prices drop after spike spurred by attacks on Saudi oil facilities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gas prices in Texas have decreased again following a brief spike brought on by the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier this month, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $2.37, according to AAA Texas. That’s two cents less than a week ago and 25 cents lower when compared to prices last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.28 per gallon -- the same as a week ago. In Longview, driver are paying an average of $2.32, a one-cent increase from last week. Drivers in El Paso are paying the most at $2.74.
The national average price is $2.65, which is two cents less compared to this day last week and 22 cents less than this same time last year.
The attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier this month caused crude oil prices to spike by as much as $10 per barrel, in turn forcing retail gas prices in Texas and most of the U.S. to rise, according to AAA.
“After brief price spikes following the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities earlier this month, markets are showing signs of stabilization,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Retail gas prices are now falling in many Texas cities. However, drivers may see fluctuations through the end of the month.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.