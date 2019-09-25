Winona man gets 45 years in prison for shooting at officers during high-speed chase

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -A Winona man who fired at officers during a high-speed pursuit was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Jason Alan Dillard, 43, pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder of a peace officer. In June 2018, Dillard led officers on a pursuit on Interstate 20 that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
A probable cause for arrest affidavit, details the chase and officers’ efforts to apprehend Dillard. According to the document, a trooper first attempted to stop Dillard’s black ’80s Dodge pickup when he saw the vehicle exit the Cork and Bottle liquor store near I-20.
The trooper said he attempted to stop the vehicle because he believed Dillard’s license plate lamp was out. However, Dillard was allegedly driving so fast the trooper was unable to get a read on his speed.
“During the pursuit, we were traveling eastbound on I-20 in a construction zone at speeds of 100 mph, traveling in the left lane, when he swerved toward a deputy, parked on the shoulder,” the probable cause states. “... While traveling westbound on the access road, the driver stuck his hand out of the window and fired a pistol.”
An official with Kilgore Police Department later confirmed spikes were deployed near the 589 exit at Post Oak Road in an attempt to slow or stop Dillard’s vehicle.
Gunfire was exchanged several times and Dillard’s vehicle was eventually stopped when KPD officers deployed spikes at Highway 135 and Wilkens Road, according to Kilgore police.
Dillard eventually pulled into a field off of Oakwood Street in Liberty City; and while he was being detained by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies, KPD says he fired another shot that officials believe struck the ground.
Dillard’s prior criminal history includes a charge in connection with the 2015 biker gang shootout in Waco. He was one of nearly 200 people arrested in a brawl between biker gangs at a Waco restaurant that left nine people dead and 17 people injured.
Dillard’s charge connected to that shootout was dropped in May.
