Wanted man considered armed, dangerous being sought by Smith County sheriff, Tyler police

Suspect Jeffery Johnston is wanted by Tyler PD, Smith County Sheriff's Office (Source: Donald Martin)
By Stephanie Frazier | September 25, 2019 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 3:12 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted on several charges.

Jeffery A. Johnston, age 34, is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, as well. His charges include parole violation, forgery, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Johnston is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the location of Johnston are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833) or the United States Marshal Service 903-590-1370. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.

