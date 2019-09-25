Wanted man considered armed, dangerous being sought by Smith County sheriff, Tyler police

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted on several charges.
Jeffery A. Johnston, age 34, is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, as well. His charges include parole violation, forgery, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Johnston is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the location of Johnston are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833) or the United States Marshal Service 903-590-1370. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.
