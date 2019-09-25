VIDEO: Suspects flee Tyler jewelry store kiosk with $10,000 gold chain

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for two robbery suspects who fled a jewelry store kiosk without paying for a $10,000 gold chain.
Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the Monday robbery.
The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. at a jewelry store kiosk in Broadway Square Mall. The suspects asked to look at gold chains.
When the employee showed them a 26 inch, 14 karat gold Diamond Cut Rope Chain valued at $10,000, the suspects fled with the merchandise.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed in the case.
