VIDEO: Suspects flee Tyler jewelry store kiosk with $10,000 gold chain

VIDEO: Suspects flee jewelry store kiosk with $10,000 gold chain
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 25, 2019 at 9:46 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 9:46 AM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for two robbery suspects who fled a jewelry store kiosk without paying for a $10,000 gold chain.

Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the Monday robbery.

The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. at a jewelry store kiosk in Broadway Square Mall. The suspects asked to look at gold chains.

When the employee showed them a 26 inch, 14 karat gold Diamond Cut Rope Chain valued at $10,000, the suspects fled with the merchandise.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and charges filed in the case.

