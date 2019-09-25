Tyler police searching for suspect in Dallas robbery

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a suspect in a Dallas aggravated robbery.
About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a large officer presence was seen off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near the Caldwell Zoo.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin said officers are looking for Isaiah Dwight Putilla, 18, in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred in Dallas.
Police say Putilla fled during a traffic stop, fleeing and leaving his car on Nancy Street, north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers found body armor in the vehicle along with a school ID in a wallet that matched the description of the suspect.
Putilla was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes and blue jeans.
Officers have set up a perimeter and are using a drone in the search. A Smith County K9 unit is also assisting in the search.
Further details were not immediately available. KLTV has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
