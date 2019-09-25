Tyler city council approves 2019-20 budget

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler approved a 2019-20 budget plan Wednesday during a council meeting.
The budget, initially proposed back in August, will include a new property tax rate of $.2599 per $100, that’s a 7.9 percent increase from $.244452 per $100 valuation.
The funds will be used for street maintenance and public safety service, the city says. Two cents of the city’s tax rate will be allocated to the city’s Street Improvements Fund.
“The more that we allow deferred maintenance to occur, the more it will cost us in the long run,” Mayor Martin Heines said back in August.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Heines thanked the council and city employees, saying he was proud of the city and staff.
“We have the lowest tax rate in Texas, by far,” he said.
Read more about the city budget below:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.