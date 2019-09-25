5th case of infant botulism confirmed in East Texas

LINDALE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A fifth case of infant botulism has been confirmed in East Texas.
According to NET Health Public Information Officer Terrence Ates, the case occurred in the Lindale area. Ates reported they were investigating the case in August but at the time they were awaiting confirmation. The case was confirmed in September.
Four cases were confirmed across East Texas in June. Two were confirmed in Troup, one in Mineola and one was confirmed in Tyler. In a follow-up investigation conducted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District, they found no links between the cases.
According to Ates, they are investigating a new and unconfirmed case of infant botulism in the Troup area.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the bacteria that cause infant botulism can be found in dust and dirt, even after cleaning. Infants are more susceptible to complications because their digestive tracts are not developed enough to fight off the bacteria which then begins producing toxins.
Warning signs include constipation, decreased movement, poor feeding and at times, a weak cry.
According to the CDC, botulism is not contagious.
