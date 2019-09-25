Spike strips help end 10-mile pursuit after Longview man flees police, deputies, DPS

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 24. at around 9:30 p.m., deputies were notified that a Gladewater police unit was in pursuit of a black 2001 Nissan Xterra. The officer said that he was terminating the pursuit. and the vehicle was last seen on southbound on Loop 281 in Longview.
A short time later a Harrison County deputy traveling northbound on Loop 281 saw the described black Nissan Xterra, driven by Christopher Michael Williams of Longview, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy then says he saw the vehicle run a red light at Loop 281 at I-20. The deputy activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle for the traffic violations when the vehicle fled from the deputy.
The deputy pursued the vehicle at a high rate of speed eastbound on FM 968. After a nearly 10-mile pursuit, a Texas DPS trooper deployed spike strips at FM 968 and FM 3251. The spike strip was successful and the pursuit ended at FM 968 and Craig Rd.
Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Harrison County Jail for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.
