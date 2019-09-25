Red Zone Top 10 Week 5: Here are the teams you can’t miss

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This year the Red Zone on KTRE and KLTV is going big with a new weekly feature “The Red Zone Top 10.”
What is the Red Zone Top 10? It’s a subjective list of the 10 teams we think are “can’t miss” teams on the field.
Teams from the entire East Texas area and all classifications will be considered for the weekly list. This list will not make everyone happy. We hope the list creates clean and fun banter between fan bases and gets people energized for Friday Night action.
1. Longview (4-0) last Week: 1 – The Longview Lobos got their toughest test this past week since opening week against Lufkin. The Lobos beat West Monroe 17-7 in a game that all the scoring took place in the first half. Longview will have to be ready to play again this week against State ranked Rockwall in their district opener. Rockwall is coming off a win against state-ranked Arlington Martin.
2. Carthage (4-0) Last Week: 2 – The Bulldogs remain in the No.2 spot of the poll after beating Gilmer 24-15. It was a slower start to the game then Coach Surratt wanted but the team got the win and now they head into a bye week before traveling to 4A DII No.1 Pleasant Grove next week.
3. San Augustine (3-0) Last Week: 5– It was no contest for the San Augustine Wolves this past week when they beat Tenaha 67-14 in a rematch of last year’s 2A DI Reg.III Final. The Wolves have continued to look strong all year. The Wolves will play Hemphill on the road this week. The Wolves racked up 512 total yards of offense.
4. Newton (3-0) Last Week: 3– The Eagles used a bye week to get focused for their fourth straight game of playing up to competition. The Eagles take their state leading 33-game winning streak to Gilmer.
5. Lufkin (2-1) Last Week: 4 – The games now matter for Lufkin as they enter district. The Pack used the bye week to get healthy and make sure they have everyone ready to go to defend their district crown. First up Willis.
6. Diboll (4-0) Last Week: NR – Tropical depression Imelda made it an interesting week for Diboll. The Lumberjacks went into the week thinking they were playing Liberty on Friday but flooding rains to the South forced Liberty to cancel the game. Meanwhile Jasper and Livingston were forced to cancel their game as well due to heavy traffic being diverted through Livingston. Diboll and Jasper agreed to play each other and the Lumberjacks took their ‘woodshed’ mentality to the Dog House and upset the No.2 team in the state in 4A DII. Diboll has a bye before heading to Crockett next week to start district play.
7. Malakoff (3-1) Last Week: 7- The Tigers faced a big time matchup this past week, welcoming No.1 Grandview to town. It was a rematch of the 2018 3A DI State Championship. Grandview came out on top in both games with the final on Friday being 14-13. Malakoff heads to Spring Hill this week.
8. Alto (4-0) Last Week: NR– The Mean Sting crack their first Red Zone Top 10 of the year after beating Garrison 26-7, avenging two losses to the Bulldogs last year. Alto held the Bulldogs to just three first downs in the game. Alto will look to stay undefeated when they travel to Corrigan this week.
9. Tyler Lee (3-1) Last Week: 8 – The Red raiders suffered their first loss of the season this past week in the Metroplex, losing to Mesquite Poteet 19-14. It was the first loss of the year for Lee. Lee was up 7-6 at the half but they only gained 23 yards of offense in the second half. Lee starts district this week, taking on Rockwall-Heath.
10. Gilmer (2-2) Last Week: 10– The Buckeyes hold on to the final spot in the Top 10 despite losing Friday. They loss came in a tight game against Carthage. It has been a tough two weeks for Gilmer. After starting 2-0, including a win over state-ranked Atlanta, the team has gone 0-2. Both losses coming to state-ranked teams in Paris and Carthage. It is another tough test this week as they Welcome the back-to-back 3A DII State Champion Newton Eagles to town.
