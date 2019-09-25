Passing Through: New exhibit at Tyler Museum of Art explores American landscape

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art is hosting a new exhibit called Passing Through. It features works by Lloyd Brown, Pat Gabriel and Sarah Williams.
The exhibit explores scenes from the American landscape. As the title suggests, the featured works explore scenes one might encounter while passing through a town or area.
Despite the similar subjects, each individual artist has captured these overlooked spaces in their own unique way.
General admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors. Museum members, students, children under 12 and employees of Tyler Junior College and the City of Tyler are admitted at no charge.
Passing Through will be on display through Dec. 1. Click here for more information about the exhibit and the Tyler Museum of Art.
