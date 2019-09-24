East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, and Upshur. Chances for rain through Friday will remain less than 10%. This weekend, chances increase just a bit to 20%, but most of us will likely stay dry. Temperatures through the next 7 days should remain well above normal with lows in the lower to middle 70s and highs should be from 92 to 93 degrees. No major cool down is expected. Hopefully, a fairly strong cold front pushes down into East Texas early in the day on October 3rd. Right now, there could be some nice rain with the front as well. Lows are likely to be in the 50s and 60s with highs in the upper 70s to lower-mid 80s for a few days after this front. Have a great night.