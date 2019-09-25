Newton puts 33-game winning streak on the line against Gilmer Friday night

NEWTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Newton Eagles last loss on Dec.2, 2016. In that time they have brought the small Deep East Texas town 2 state titles and a 33-game winning streak.
That winning streak is the longest current active winning streak for any program in the UIL. The Eagles took over the top spot after Highland Park’s 33 game winning streak was snapped by Lone Star on Sept. 13.
“That was something we really hadn’t paid too much attention to,” Head Coach Drew Johnston said. “Our guys plan on winning every game. That is half the battle. Having the longest win streak is cool but it is not something we make mention of. We just go out and play a good team and try to win every game. We want to keep it going and we are going to have to play well against Gilmer, a really good football team.”
Newton is no stranger to tough competition. This year they have beat Kirbyville, Silsbee and West Orange Stark. All three teams are in bigger classifications and WOS as well as Silsbee were state-ranked when they played them. The Buckeyes are another team in a larger classification on the Newton schedule.
“We have always tried to make a tough pre-district schedule and this one was a tough one,” Johnston said. “We knew last year we had a chance to beat them all. Coming into this year we thought we had a chance to still win every game. Our kids are not scared to play anybody and they like to play up. That is the mentality we created here. It does help us when you get down the road. We play these teams to prepare us for the end. Our goal is to play the last game and when you get there everyone is good.”
Gilmer enters the game 2-2. They have a week 1 win over state ranked Atlanta and a weke 2 win over Van. Their losses have been to No.5 Paris and No.2 Carthage.
“It is Gilmer, Texas,” Johnston said. “They have a good football team and they have tradition. They have won a lot of games. They think they are supposed to win too. They have a great offense and I think they are better on defense then they were last year. They have some playmakers and they are going to go fast, no huddle and up tempo.”
Kickoff between Newton and Gilmer at Gilmer High School is set for 7 pm Friday night.
