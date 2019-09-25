Neal McCoy’s Angel Network turns 25

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The angel has turned 25. Neal McCoy’s East Texas Angel Network has been raising money for families in need since 1995. KLTV spoke to Neal who says he’s a little surprised his program has been around this long.
It all began when, 27 years ago, Neal McCoy helped with a benefit concert for a child with bone cancer. Neal and his wife realized the family’s day-to-day bills still had to be paid.
“We’re so excited. Just the support that we’ve had not only from East Texas where we live, but from some folks around the country; some fans that donate throughout the year all over the country and take care of us, but 25 years we’ve been doing this. And we’ve raised over $9 million dollars. All of it stays right here in Northeast Texas, in our community,” McCoy said.
It’s officially two days a year; a golf tournament and a concert, but aid is given year around.
“I get emotional sometimes when I talk about it,” McCoy said.
Neal says he never knows when someone will walk up to him and say:
“I just want to thank you for your help with the East Texas Angel Network. It helped a grandson of his. And I could tell that he was very emotional about it and that it really helped him tremendously. And I said, oh you’re welcome, now go on before we both start crying out here in public and somebody starts laughing at us,” McCoy smiled.
But it may happen to him more often since now:
“We have helped, over the 25 years, I think about 600 families,” Neal revealed.
Neal says though he’s not at his Angel Network Office that much, families that the organization has helped stop by just to talk to the volunteers.
“They’ll say we couldn’t have made it without the East Texas Angel Network, and some of them not even just because of the financial help but just the shoulder to lean on,” Neal said.
Neal says sometimes people approach him and say:
“Hey I really like that foundation you used to have. I say, oh we still have it,” Neal added.
He says his hope is the East Texas Angel Network will be around long after he’s gone.
McCoy says the golf tournament is already completely booked, and there are a few tickets still available for the concert at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center but they’re going fast. He expects the concert to be sold out by Saturday.
