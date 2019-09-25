EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Not much change to the forecast for the next few days. A few clouds and warm temperatures this morning and mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the mid 90s with a light southerly breeze. More of the same for tomorrow and Friday. By the weekend, there will be a few more clouds and a slight chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. However, any rain will be hit or miss showers so not everyone will see the rainfall and it’s not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Partly cloudy next week with temperatures still in the lower 90s each afternoon.