Man in wig robs Holly Lake-area bank; FBI investigating

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A heavily disguised man robbed the City National Bank located on FM 2869 in Wood County Wednesday afternoon and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo said that the robbery occurred at about 3:22 p.m. Wednesday.
A middle-aged man wearing a long, stringy wig, aviator glasses, and several layers of clothes walked into the bank and handed an employee a note, Castloo said. The suspect never produced a gun, but the bank employees complied to be on the safe side.
The suspect put the cash in a white, plastic trash bag and ran from the bank, Castloo said.
The sheriff added that they found a spot in a wooded area about 100 to 150 yards from the bank where it looks like the suspect parked his vehicle. He added that there weren’t a lot of details because of the pine needles on the ground, but it looks like it was a pickup because of the width of the tire marks.
No one in the bank was injured, Castloo said.
The suspect was described as being 5-feet-8 or 5-feet-9 inches tall. Castloo said the bank employees could not make out many details about the man’s build because of the layers of clothes he had on.
The FBI will be the lead in the investigation, Castloo said.
