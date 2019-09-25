Longview police find vehicle used in officer-involved shooting, suspects still at large

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers have located a car that was used in an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on W. Marshall Avenue late Sunday night.
Two suspects that fled the scene are still at large, according to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page. Investigators with the Longview Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating the two men.
The suspects have been identified as Javier David Canchola-Vargas, 29, and Jesus Salaiz, 28, both of Longview. Canchola-Vargas is wanted on a third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge and Salaiz is wanted on a Class A misdemeanor evading arrest or detention charge.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of either of the two suspects is urged to contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 on the organization’s website immediately.
According to the Facebook post, a Longview police officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Stardust Motel, which is located in the 1300 block of W. Marshall Avenue.
After the driver and one passenger got out of the car, a black Nissan Altima, another passenger refused to get out of the vehicle and climbed into the driver’s seat. The officer gave commands for the driver to stop and the driver refused to obey the lawful commands.
Police said the vehicle was driven in the direction of the officer and the officer fired his duty weapon at the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle continued fleeing the scene and another passenger fled on foot. One other passenger was detained but was not arrested.
“The Texas Rangers are currently investigating this officer-involved shooting,” the Facebook post stated. “The officer involved in this shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.”
The post also said more information may be released as it becomes available.
