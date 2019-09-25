Grand Saline ISD student struck by car while crossing street, expected to be okay

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 25, 2019 at 10:15 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 10:15 AM

GRAND SALINE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Grand Saline ISD student is going to be okay after they were struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Grand Saline ISD, an intermediate student was crossing the street from the elementary school to the intermediate school when they were struck.

They reported the student sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Grand Saline ISD reported they are going to take extra precautions regarding street crossings to ensure the safety of their students.

