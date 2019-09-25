Girl Scout cadettes build music wall at Chandler park

CHANDLER, Texas (KLTV) -Two Girl Scout cadettes from Chandler earned their Silver Award and help out a local park at the same time.
Hannah Shawhan-Buchanan and Stephanie Gray of Girl Scout Troop 2493 designed and built a music wall at Winchester Park. The wall has tools and instruments for children to clang and clatter. The girls put in 50 hours of hard work into the wall.
Troop leader Michelle Rowe said so far the wall has been well received.
“So far everybody that’s been playing on it has been having a lot of fun. We had a little boy out there on Sunday when we put it out that was one, that was curious. Couple of the other girls that were there took him over and played with it and stuff and so far everybody has been enjoying it," Rowe said.
Hannah and Stephanie plan to periodically check on the wall and make repairs if needed.
