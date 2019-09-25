Gilmer becomes sixth city in nation to pass ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ ordinance

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Another East Texas town has passed an ordinance outlawing abortion within its city limits.
Gilmer voted 4 in favor, 1 opposed on an ordinance to designate itself a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn,” according to Mark Lee Dickson. Dickson is the director of Longview-based Right to Life East Texas.
Dickson says he is determined to see the ordinance pass in every Texas town, and ahead of Gilmer’s city council vote, had spoken about his hopes for the outcome.
“This is not a political game, this is not just, we are going to say we are pro-life and not vote like it, this is an opportunity for the city council of Gilmer to not just say there are pro-life, but actually be pro-life by passing an ordinance,” Dickson says.
Gilmer follows Waskom, Omaha, Naples, Joaquin and Teneha in voting in this ordinance. On Dickson’s Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn website, it it noted that potential cities to also approve this ordinance in the future are Mineral Wells, Abilene, Mount Vernon, Mount Enterprise, and Greenville.
Related:
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.