East Texas Ag News: Lower number of West Nile cases in East Texas this year

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good news for the lone star state, Agrilife entomologists say Texas has experienced a lower number of West Nile cases this year.
Entomologists around the state have said the consensus is that numbers are slow at this time. But that may or may not predict the year. Case numbers have been lower than each year prior. But the virus can peak if conditions allow.
A weather event could still occur at any time and change what is happening now. The West Nile virus season doesn’t end until November first. So everyone needs to continue taking precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
