World War II veterans, East Texas boys meet every year to talk about the good ol’ days

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In 1944, 536 sailors boarded the U.S.S. Bollinger to join the pacific fleet headed for Pearl Harbor.
75 years later and four of those sailors are still friends today.
“We just formed a bond at that time to last the rest of our lifetime really,” Charlie Stewart says.
93 years old and it’s like no time has passed for this group of World War II veterans. Charlie Stewart, Bill Reynolds, James Upchurch, and Robert Hogue each had their own duties while on board the U.S.S. Bollinger, but they had one very important thing in common.
They were East Texas boys.
"Fortunately, the Texas boys have lasted a lot longer, I don’t know what it is, but we will take credit for it,” Stewart says.
This is the 23rd year these sailors have met for a casual reunion; it started with 29 men in 1998 and participation has sadly dwindled since.
“You can see how we are fading away,” Stewart says.
But their service to our country never will fade, as 5th graders from across the country write heartfelt letters to the men each year, reminding them of their gratitude.
The veterans say they will continue to meet with each other until they are physically no longer able to do so.
