WEBXTRA: Longview seeks public’s input for monument at city’s southern entryway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is holding a second public meeting to help decide on the design of a new welcome to Longview gateway on the south side.
The city will host a second public meeting to discuss two options for the monument at the intersection of High Street, Mobberly Avenue, and Estes Parkway, according to the City’s website.
The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, in the Allen Room at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. The public is invited to provide comments and suggestions.
The effort is a key element of the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which calls for the improvement of the city’s southern entryways from Interstate 20 north toward downtown, according to the city’s website.
