Van Zandt County fire marshal: Fire at vacant church may have been intentionally set

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vacant church was destroyed after a fire Monday night in Ben Wheeler and investigators say the fire may have been intentionally set.
According to the City of Van Fire Department, at 10:31 p.m. Monday, they received a report of a church on fire on VZCR 4503. Units from the Ben Wheeler and Grand Saline Fire Departments also responded on the initial alarm.
The fire department said upon arrival the first units noted that the building was fully engulfed and appeared to have been burning for an extended period prior to notification. There were no walls left standing and the building was mostly consumed. There was a prepared fire break around the building.
The fire department said neighbors coming to the scene advised that the building had been vacant and was not in use as a church for some time. There were no utilities connected to the structure.
Fire units cooled the debris to prevent ignition of the surrounding woods. Church elders responded to the scene and advised that the building was not scheduled for demolition.
Van Zandt County Fire Marshal James Lehman said the cause of the fire had nothing to do with the weather and it appeared a person had set it. He also said this is the second time the structure had caught fire.
The Van Fire Department said there were no signs, messages, or indicators that the building was targeted due to its status as a church or religious affiliation. There was no damage to the adjacent cemetery. The investigation was forwarded to the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office, however the structure was consumed to such a degree that few clues as to the point of origin will remain.
There were no injuries as a result of this fire.
