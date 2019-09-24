TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mama Steph shares one of her favorite and most-requested recipes on East Texas Kitchen. This is easy to make, using frozen vegetables and canned diced tomatoes. It's packed full of flavor and color; enjoy a bowl or two this weekend!
Tortellini-vegetable soup by Mama Steph
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil or canola oil
- 1 bag (usually 12 to 16 ounces) frozen bell pepper and onion mix
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste (optional – I used a full teaspoon)
- 1/2 tsp. sugar or honey
- 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
- 1 15-ounce can vegetable broth or chicken broth
- 1 1/2 cups hot water
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 6- to 9-ounce package dry or frozen tortellini (you will usually find dry in the pasta aisle, and frozen, of course, in the freezer section)
- 2 cups diced zucchini, (about 2 medium)
- Freshly ground pepper to taste, and salt, if needed
Heat oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add frozen vegetable blend, chopped zucchini, garlic and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes.
Add tomatoes, broth, water and basil; bring to a rolling boil over high heat, stirring frequently. Stir in sugar or honey (this cuts the acidity of the tomatoes; omit, if you prefer)
Add tortellini and cook according to package directions, usually 3 to five minutes.
Season with pepper, and salt, if needed.
Cover and refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days. Thin with broth (or even just water) before reheating, if desired.
This recipe first appeared on Mama Steph’s website, InMamaStephsKitchen.com.Visit Mama Steph on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/mamastephon7
