Texas WWII veteran asks for 100 cards for his 100th birthday

WATAUGA, Texas (KTRE/CNN) - A Texas World War II veteran is turning 100 soon, and he’d like nothing more than to hear from you for his birthday.
Jim South will be an official centenarian on October 7, 2019, and he said his wish is to receive 100 birthday cards. South lives in a senior living center and they posted a picture of him with a sign sharing his wish and his address. He said he wants to hang the cards in his room at the center.
South joined the army in 1940, and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.
If you’d like to send a card, the address is:
James South
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, TX 76148
