Some parts of East Texas will see a chance for rain today. Find out more in your First Alert Forecast.

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning East Texas! Many places start out mostly cloudy this morning, but just like yesterday, clouds will begin to break by late morning. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon and it will be very warm again. High temperatures will once again reach the lower to mid 90s. A few isolated showers and thundershowers are possible, mainly in northwestern counties of East Texas. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts up to 12-15 mph. Partly cloudy tomorrow and still hot out there. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 90s through the rest of the week. Chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday will be slim to none, but slight chances could return to the forecast by the weekend.