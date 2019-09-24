Smith County to provide animal shelter services to City of Overton

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Commissioners Court approved an agreement Tuesday that would allow the City of Overton to take its stray dogs to the Smith County Animal Shelter.
Le’Kisha Stinecipher, animal control coordinator for Smith County, said the shelter has taken in about 30 dogs from other cities over the last nine months, and the city of Overton averages about two stray dogs per month.
Since the Rusk County Animal Shelter was unable to continue receiving stray dogs from the City of Overton, officials contacted Stinecipher to see if Smith County could help them.
“Stray animals, when they intake them, they bring them to our facility,” Stinecipher explained. “It provides a location where they can provide care and 24-hour monitoring, food, water, resources, at a low cost.”
Overton officials will be responsible for responding to animal control matters within its city, transporting the dogs to the Smith County Animal Shelter and paying for any fees associated with an impoundment, testing, medical treatment, or other services.
Since the shelter opened in Dec. 2016, the commissioners’ court has approved similar agreements with the cities of Bullard, Troup, Arp, Winona, and Whitehouse.
The Animal Shelter waits 72 hours to try and find the dogs’ owners before they become the responsibility of Smith County and can be adopted out.
The City of Overton will pay Smith County $50 per dog that is brought to the shelter, as well as an additional $35 for each dog requiring euthanasia. Dogs are typically only euthanized at the county animal shelter when they are dangerous to others or severely injured.
“We only cover a small amount of Overton that’s in Smith County, but we went ahead and did an agreement for whole entire city of Overton, which does range into the county line of Rusk County,” said Stinecipher. “But it’s okay, because [Assistant District Attorney Thomas Wilson], he states dogs don’t know county lines. So, we’re going to cover the entire city instead of that small part that’s actually in Smith County.”
There are currently 47 dogs in the shelter, which has a maximum capacity for 169 dogs.
