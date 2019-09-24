Smith Co. Comissioners discuss facility improvements and plans for new courthouse proposal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners are planning for the new fiscal year.
In that planning is the budgeting for improvements to existing buildings and possible plans for new ones.
At the top of the capital improvement projects list for the commissioners is a generator at the central jail.
“They’re going to have to remove a portion of the building because it’s actually in the building in the boiler room,” said Edward Nichols, facility services director for Smith County. “They’ll have to remove some brick and some metal so they can get that generator out and move another one in there, but that needs to be top priority and it is in the CIP budget for this year.”
Another big-ticket item is of high importance to County Judge, Nathaniel Moran — a new courthouse.
“The conclusion I’ve reached is that there’s no possible way to renovate our current facility for a long term, viable solution, to make it secure, to meet the logistics and growth needs of the community and to have a true justice system here in Smith County, that is appropriate for our population," said Moran. “We really need to build a new facility.”
At today’s meeting, he asked the court to discuss the beginning of the planning process and authorize him to present a CIP budget.
“It’s something that has been studied, analyzed and assessed for a long period of time now,” said Moran. “The problem has been we’ve never presented a plan to the public and what I was asking the court today was to say let us do that over the next 6-7 months — come up with a plan that in the spring, we can present to the public so they can begin to look at, analyze and then have an opportunity to vote on in November 2020. Really a 14-month lead time for the public to understand, this is where we’re going.”
Along with the jail generator and new courthouse discussions, other CIP projects mentioned at today’s meeting were the intercom and control systems for the jails, as well as the VAV air systems at the jails.
At next week’s meeting, Judge Moran says the CIP plan will be presented, including his proposed amount for the courthouse studies; which could be up to one million dollars.
