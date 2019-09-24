Report: Gladewater man died after running red light, crashing into rig

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Department of Public Safety report reveals a Gladewater man ran a red light, which led to his death after he crashed into an 18-wheeler.
Johnny Ray Mason, 34, died at the scene, which was at the intersection of US 271 and Loop 179 on Sept. 16.
According to the crash report, the 18-wheeler was taking a left turn onto US 271 when Mason failed to stop at the light crashed into the trailer.
The report lists three witnesses who said Mason did not stop at the red light.
