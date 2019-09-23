East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Polk, Smith, and Upshur. A weak front is likely to stall over, or just south of the Red River overnight tonight, and stick around through part of the day tomorrow, keeping a chance for showers/thundershowers over the northern portions of East Texas, mainly afternoon/evening hours. Once this front moves away on Tuesday night, the rain chances leave our area for a few days. Beginning on Friday afternoon and continuing through Monday of next week, just a few PM showers and/or thundershowers will be possible. Temperatures are likely to remain above seasonal normals for the next 7 days. Lows should remain on the lower to middle 70s and highs should range from 91-93 degrees.