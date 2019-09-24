Murder charges pending against Harrison County couple after child dies

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Harrison County couple may face murder charges after a 5-year-old boy was found with bruises all over his body died at a Shreveport hospital.
According to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office, they are seeking to upgrade the charges against Danielle Faulkner and her boyfriend, Larry Prudhomme.
The two were arrested on warrants for injury to a child causing serious bodily harm following a 911 call on Sept. 17. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and sheriff deputies responded to a home on American Plant Road in reference to a child having a seizure.
The sheriff’s office reported the boy was discovered to have bruises all over his body. According to the sheriff’s office, the boy was immediately transported to the hospital. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in a critical condition. On Sept. 20, the child died as a result of his injuries, according to the DA’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the boy’s mother, identified as Faulkner, and Prudhomme both told deputies the little boy had fallen off the porch while taking out the trash. EMS, however, told the deputies they believed the amount of bruising found was not consistent with a fall off a porch.
After interviewing both Faulkner and Prudhomme, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for their arrests, charging them each with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. They were both booked into the Harrison County jail and their bonds have been set at $1 million.
Now, following the child’s death, the DA’s office is seeking to upgrade those charges to murder.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation is still ongoing. The DA’s Office and Child Protective Services are assisting with the investigation.
