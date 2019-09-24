Man sentenced for fatal 2017 Longview robbery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man has been sentenced for his involvement in a fatal 2017 robbery.
Dekaylen Daniels, 24, was sentenced by Judge Novy to 18 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty on Sept. 9.
According to the Longview Police Department, on Nov. 1, 2017, Daniels was involved in an aggravated robbery that left one person dead. Police identified that person as Sandy Leon Brown, 26, of Longview.
Brown was found with a fatal gunshot wound under a carport at the residence. One other person was shot at the time of the incident. That person was transported to an area hospital.
