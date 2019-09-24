Longview Fire Department investigating suspicious envelope

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is currently investigating a report of a suspicious envelope.
According to the Longview Fire Department, around 9:30 am, they received a call of a suspicious package at a business in the 3200 block of N. Fourth Street. The caller said they had received a suspicious letter with an unusual odor coming through it.
The fire department said they responded to the suspicious envelope as a hazmat situation and are currently trying to determine what is in the envelope.
The fire department said no evacuations have been ordered.
