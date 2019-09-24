House Speaker Pelosi: Impeachment proceedings against President Trump moving forward

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- California) announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump in connection with allegations that he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
Pelosi is set to make an announcement at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, according to the Associated Press.
East Texas News has reached out to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) for comment on the possible impeachment announcement. We plan to live-stream the interview on East Texas Now.
Pelosi made the announcement from the speaker’s office at the Capitol Tuesday afternoon.
“No one is above the law,” Pelosi said.
Later in Pelosi’s announcement, she said that Trump 'must be held accountable."
According to the Associated Press, Pelosi has resisted calls to start the impeachment process for months.
The AP story stated that a group of freshmen Democrats who served in the military and national security before winning office said that Trump’s actions threatened America’s national defense.
The allegations stem from a summer phone call with Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskiy. In the phone call, Trump reportedly pushed for investigations into Joe Biden and his family, the Associated Press story stated.
“In the days before that call, Trump ordered the aid to Ukraine frozen,” the AP story stated.
The GOP-controlled Senate has approved a nonbinding but symbolically important resolution calling on the Trump administration to immediately provide the House and Senate intelligence committees a copy of a whistleblower complaint involving the president.
According to the Associated Press, Trump has insisted that he didn’t do anything wrong, and he denied that any requests for damaging information about Biden were tied to the aid freeze.
