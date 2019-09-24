Film producer, Grammy winner Amir Windom speaks at Jarvis Christian College

As a TV and film music supervisor, Windom has produced music and created strategies for major film companies, including Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures and Lionsgate Films. He has worked on scores of popular feature films such as: Little, Collateral Beauty, Why Did I Get Married 2, Bad Dad Rehab, Stomp The Yard 2 and Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man along with the highly-rated network and cable television series Being Mary Jane (BET), ALPHAS (SyFy) and Entourage (HBO).