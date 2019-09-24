Film producer, Grammy winner Amir Windom speaks at Jarvis Christian College

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Film producer and Grammy winning record executive Amir Windom was a featured speaker Tuesday at Jarvis Christian College.
Windom gave a keynote address during the campus’ regularly scheduled chapel service, held on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the Smith-Howard Chapel in the J.N. Ervin Religion and Culture Center.
Windom is regarded as one of the nation’s top emerging young leaders and creative minds of his generation. He has filled a variety of roles in the entertainment industry, where he’s worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams, Lupe Fiasco and Trey Songz, according to a press release from Jarvis Christian College.
Windom has also contributed to numerous Grammy award-winning albums and film soundtracks that have also earned gold and/or platinum status. Among them are the very popular “Happy,” a song performed by Grammy award-winning rapper, songwriter and producer Pharrell Williams for the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack, which was nominated for an Oscar at the 2014 Academy Awards for the Best Original Song category.
As a TV and film music supervisor, Windom has produced music and created strategies for major film companies, including Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures and Lionsgate Films. He has worked on scores of popular feature films such as: Little, Collateral Beauty, Why Did I Get Married 2, Bad Dad Rehab, Stomp The Yard 2 and Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man along with the highly-rated network and cable television series Being Mary Jane (BET), ALPHAS (SyFy) and Entourage (HBO).
He was also named a “Young Leader to Watch” by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and one of the “Top 35 Millennials” in the country by the Next Big Thing Movement.
KLTV Photojournalist Arthur Clayborn spoke with Windom during his visit to Jarvis Christian College.
