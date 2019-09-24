East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Kaufman, Morris, Smith, and Upshur. There will be a chance for a few showers/thundershowers until just after sunset over northern sections of East Texas. Chances for rain through Friday will remain less than 10%. This weekend, chances increase just a bit to 20%, but most of us will likely stay dry. Temperatures through the next 7 days should remain well above normal with lows in the lower to middle 70s and highs should be from 92 to 93 degrees. No major cool down is expected. Hopefully, we will have some good news for you coming up tonight at 10 in the First Alert 7+7 Day Forecast. Please join us then. Have a great day.