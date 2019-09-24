East Texas Ag News: Tips on defeating armyworms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas hay and forage producers should be prepared to protect their pastures from fall armyworms.
That’s according to a Texas A&M Agrilife Extension forage specialist in Overton.
This year has been a good year for hay production. But unchecked armyworms can still destroy the last cutting or stockpiled forages meant for fall and winter grazing.
Since conditions have been very dry for a while now producers should anticipate armyworms to emerge in destructive numbers following any significant rainfall. So if you’re a producer, make sure you’re prepared to defeat those armyworms.
You can visit your local county extension office for resources with more information.
