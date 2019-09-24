Duck ordinance unanimously flies through Mount Vernon city council

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The Mount Vernon City Council has unanimously approved allowing ducks to be owned in the city limits.
The council approved changing the ordinance Monday night after a homeowner was discovered to have ducks in their yard, not knowing about the ordinance. Animal control cannot confirm if the homeowner owned the ducks, or if they were wild ducks coming in for the evening.
The revised ordinance allows for up to 10 of any combination of chickens or ducks located within 50 feet of a neighbor’s home or 20 of any combination within 100 feet of a neighbor’s home.
Roosters would still be prohibited.
