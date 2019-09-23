When the lights go out, where does Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights go?

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - When Christmas is over, what do they do with Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights? Does Santa stop by with his empty bag and haul it off? KLTV spoke with Marshall’s Main Street Manager to find out.
People think it’s beautiful and come from neighboring states to see it: Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights. But, what happens to it when the switch is turned off? Rachel Skowronek, Marshall Main Street Manager seems to know.
“Well it’s totally glamorous while it is all set up. The behind the scenes is not as glamorous, but it is organized so we’ve got that going for us,” Skowronek said.
The little Christmas buildings are lined up with care at an undisclosed location since Grinches are active all season.
“We bring the tiny houses and all of our displays are organized and categorized so it’s easy to work on throughout the rest of the year, and then easy to get everything out and set up again next year,” Skowronek stated.
And they displays can’t just be ignored until Christmas.
“We burn through a lot of lights throughout the season with them burning for forty something days, just within the festival not to mention up until,” Skowronek said.
So in the building where Christmas waits, they keep a lot of space between displays to replace bulbs and rewire, and:
“We change out the colors on light displays as well,” Skowronek revealed.
There are boxes piled on boxes of lights, and they used to say “A million lights, but:
“Now we just say millions of lights,” Skowronek said.
“Like McDonalds: millions and millions sold,” I offered.
“Exactly. We can’t keep count,” Skowronek laughed.
Courthouse window lights are on wood frames so they can be popped into windows without damaging the historic building.
Some of the displays are partly disassembled and maybe a little disturbing in that state, but that all changes in October.
“So it takes longer to set up everything for it really than it does to tear down so we start second weekend of October. This year Wonderland will start Nov. 27,” Skowronek said.
“So does Santa show up and check it out and make sure everything’s put away right?” I asked her.
“Sometimes. He will pop in,” Skowronek laughed.
So the reindeer wait quietly gazing at the Christmas star for about 10 months, and of course there is at least one sentry on duty, in the form of a nutcracker, keeping watch from the shadows.
The displays are put away in sequence so they can be pulled out the same way. Marshall Main Street has a map that acts as a legend with the locations of all the displays so set up goes more quickly.
