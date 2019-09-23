WEBXTRA: Gilmer could become next East Texas city to ban abortions

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas town will make a decision Tuesday that would determine whether they will outlaw abortions within the city limits.
We spoke with Mark Lee Dickson who is the director of Longview-based Right to Life East Texas.
Dickson went to a Gilmer City Council meeting, pitching the idea of a pro-life ordinance for the City of Gilmer.
The City of Waskom was the first East Texas town to declare itself a sanctuary for the unborn. And with that new ordinance, anyone providing an abortion in the city will be fined up to $2,000.
