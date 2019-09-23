Traffic alert: Heavy police presence spotted in Longview, portion of High Street blocked to drivers

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 23, 2019 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 5:56 PM

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - A heavy police presence was spotted Monday afternoon in Longview and part of a busy road remained blocked to travelers.

About 5:30 p.m. officers converged near the intersection of Garfield Drive and High Street. At least five Longview Police Department units responded to the scene.

EMS also responded to the scene. A portion of High Street has been blocked off to thru traffic. Northbound traffic remains open and southbound lanes are closed.

KLTV has a crew at the scene and has reached out to officials for more information.

Crime scene tape marked off portions of the apartment building and a vehicle parked on the sidewalk.

Longview police have not released information any information at this time.

