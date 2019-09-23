Smith County logging business owner found with $150K of stolen equipment pleads guilty

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A logging business owner pleaded guilty to having more than $150,000 worth of stolen equipment on his property Monday morning.
Kenneth Cossey Brantley, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Kerry Russell’s 7th Judicial District Court Monday morning for a plea hearing, and he pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge. A pre-sentencing investigation has been ordered, and Brantley’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.
When Brantley was arrested on April 27, 2018, he was charged with second-degree felony theft. He posted bail on a $150,000 bond amount the next day.
According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began on Dec. 8, 2017, when a stolen skid steer loader with a GPS tracker was pinging on a property in the 16300 block of County Road 26.
Deputies were familiar with the property belonging to Brantley because other stolen property had been recovered there in the past, and Brantley knew of other stolen property coming through, according to the affidavit.
A deputy met with Brantley on County Road 2301, where he parks his trucks and trailers for his logging business and told him about the GPS tracker pinging on his property, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states Brantley said two men dropped off the skid steer loader earlier that morning and it was to be sold to someone else. The deputy followed Brantley back to that property where the skid steer loader was located along with another skid steer loader and a tractor and numerous trailers and ATVs, according to the affidavit.
The deputy then found nine other pieces of stolen equipment: a skid steer, utility trailer, tractor, two pressure washer utility trailers, a gooseneck trailer, two utility trailers, and a side-by-side ATV, according to the affidavit. The total is valued at $158,310.
The affidavit states Brantley said he paid way under-market value for what he purchased and knew it was most likely stolen.
The deputy obtained a warrant for Brantley’s arrest on Feb. 22, 2017.
