Red Zone week 5 schedule
By Caleb Beames and KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 23, 2019 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 2:20 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Week 5 is here for Texas high school football. Our East Texas 5A teams enter district play after the majority of them took the week off last week. Our week 5 Red Zone Game of the Week will be Nacogdoches hosting Jacksonville. The Dragons enter the district portion of their season 0-3 while Jacksonville is 1-2. Both teams have played tough competition. Nac’s losses have come to Kilgore, Lufkin and Tyler Lee. Jacksonville has losses to Henderson and Carthage and a one-point win over Palestine.

The two schools are very familiar with one another. Last year, Nac won 45-41 up at Rose Stadium. In 2016, the Dragons needed to win by at least 7 for the final playoff spot in the district. Jacksonville scored and went for two in the closing seconds to win 46-45. In 2014, the two schools played 5 overtime game with the Indians winning 85-79. Who could forget 2010? The two schools played to a thrilling 12-overtime classic with Jacksonville winning 84-81.

Thursday Sept. 27

Shepherd vs Shelbyville @ Shelbyville Thursday 7 pm

Friday Sept. 28

Game of the Week

Jacksonville vs Nacogdoches @ Nacogdoches 7:30 pm

6A

Rockwall vs Longview @ Longview 7:30 pm

Tyler Lee vs Rockwall Heath @ Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium) 7:30 pm

5A

John Tyler vs Texas High @ Rose Stadium 7 pm

Willis vs Lufkin @ Lufkin 7 pm

Mt. Pleasant vs Whitehouse @ Mt. Pleasant 7:30 pm

Hallsville vs Pine Tree @ Pine Tree 7:30 pm

Lindale vs Marshall @ Marshall 7:30 pm

4A

Henderson vs Rusk @ Rusk 7:30 pm

Kilgore vs Pittsburg @ Pittsburg 7:30 pm

Crandall vs Palestine @ Palestine 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove vs Chapel Hill @ Chapel Hill 7:30 pm

Van vs Brownsboro @ Brownsboro 7:30 pm

Malakoff @ Spring Hill 7:30 pm

Newton vs Gilmer @ Gilmer 7 pm

Huntington vs Livingston @ Livingston 7:30 pm

Grace vs Center @ Center 7:30 pm

Jasper vs La Marque @ Jasper

Bullard vs Athens @ Athens 7:30 pm

Krum vs Wills Point @ Wills Point

Canton vs Quinlan Ford @ Ford High School 7:30 pm

3A

Hughes Springs vs Mt. Vernon @ Mt.Vernon 7:30 pm

Blooming Grove vs Edgewood 7:30 pm

Elkhart vs Palestine Westwood @ Palestine Westwood 7:30 pm

Crockett vs Trinity @ Trinity 7:30 pm

Alto vs Corrigan @ Corrigan 7:30 pm

San Augustine vs Hemphill @ Hemphill 7:30 pm

Van Alstyne vs Emory Rains @ Rains 7:30 pm

Hillsboro vs Eustace @ Eustace 7:30 pm

Harmony vs Alba Golden 7:30 pm

Arp vs Quitman @ Quitman 7:30 pm

Winona vs Frankston @ Frankston 7:30 pm

Grand Saline vs Troup @ Troup 7:30 pm

Elysian Fields vs Daingerfield @ Daingerfield 7:30 pm

New Diana vs Waskom @ Waskom 7:30 pm

Pewitt vs Ore City @ Ore City 7:30 pm

New Boston vs Jefferson @ Jefferson 7:30 pm

Winnsboro vs Gladewater @ Gladewater 7:30 pm

West Rusk vs Mineola @ Mineola 7:30 pm

Tatum vs White Oak @ White Oak 7:30 pm

2A

Garrison vs Joaquin @ Joaquin 7:30 pm

Overton vs Boles @ Boles

Colmesneil vs Acadiana Christian (Lafayette, LA) @ Colmesneil 7:30 pm

Grapeland vs Evadale @ Evadale 7 pm

Lovelady vs Burkeville @ Burkeville 7 pm

Woodville vs East Chambers @ East Chambers 7:30 pm

Groveton vs Centerville @ Centerville 7:30 pm

Beaumont Legacy vs West Sabine @ West Sabine 7 pm

Harleton vs Linden-Kildare @ Linden-Kildare 7:30 pm

Hawkins vs Como-Pickton @ Como-Pickton 7:30 pm

James Bowie vs Carlisle @ Carlisle 7:30 pm

Cayuga vs Hubbard @ Hubbard 7:30 pm

Wortham vs Cross Roads @ Cross Roads 7:30 pm

Tenaha vs Timpson @ Timpson 7:30 pm

A

High Island vs Chester @ Chester 7 pm

Trinidad vs Leverette’s Chapel @ Leverette’s Chapel 7:30 pm

Willowbend vs Fruitvale @ Fruitvale 7:30 pm

Private Schools

T.K. Gorman vs Atlas Home School @ Atlas Home School 7:30 pm

Brook Hill vs Coram Deo Academy @ Coram Deo 7:30 pm

A plus Academy vs All Saints @ All Saints 7:30 pm

Saturday Sept. 28

Longview Christian vs Tyler Heat @ Tyler Heat 2 pm

East Texas Christian Academy vs Trinity School of Texas @ ETCA 2:30 pm

Apple Springs vs Kings Academy @ King’s Academy 5 pm

Union Grove vs Mt. Enterprise @ Mt. Enterprise 7 pm

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.