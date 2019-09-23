Red Zone week 5 schedule

The two schools are very familiar with one another. Last year, Nac won 45-41 up at Rose Stadium. In 2016, the Dragons needed to win by at least 7 for the final playoff spot in the district. Jacksonville scored and went for two in the closing seconds to win 46-45. In 2014, the two schools played 5 overtime game with the Indians winning 85-79. Who could forget 2010? The two schools played to a thrilling 12-overtime classic with Jacksonville winning 84-81.