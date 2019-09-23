Mount Vernon council to decide on chickens, ducks in city limits

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Mount Vernon animal control officer has requested the city council change its ordinance regarding the raising of chickens and ducks in the city limits.
The city council will consider the ordinance at Monday night’s city council meeting.
According to City Secretary Kathy Lovier, the animal control officer made the request after a homeowner was discovered to be raising ducks, not knowing about the ordinance.
The revised ordinance would allow for up to 10 of any combination of chickens or ducks located within 50 feet of a neighbor’s home or 20 of any combination within 100 feet of a neighbor’s home. Roosters would still be prohibited.
The city council meets at 6 p.m.
