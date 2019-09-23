Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start off the afternoon with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s. There is also a slight chance of seeing a few showers come through later today. Overnight we will cool to the low to mid-70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with partly sunny skies, temperatures in the low 90s, and a slight chance for rain in the afternoon. We will dry out for both Wednesday and Thursday and see mostly sunny skies. As we move into the end of the workweek we bring back the chance for a few afternoon showers. For your weekend, you’ll notice a few extra clouds but those temperatures will stay in the lower 90s