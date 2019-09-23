Lufkin Panthers prepare for district opener against Willis Wildkats

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Fresh off of a bye week, the Lufkin Panthers will likely prepare for Week 5 of high school football a little more carefully than its previous three games, considering this week is the district opener.
The Pack will face off against the Willis Wildkats, a team they beat last year. However, this year offers a unique challenge considering the district introduced 4 new coaches this season, Willis included.
Lufkin head coach Todd Quick spoke about how the team is preparing to defend its district title.
“You know, it is tough, but with us being in the district, you’re going to get plenty of game film up until that point,” Quick explained. “They’re going to show their hand pretty quick on what they’re going to try to do with the people the have.
“We just have to focus on us and make sure we’re doing the right thing before we start worrying about what they’re doing.”
Blake Morrison, head coach of the Diboll Lumberjacks, and his team celebrated a big win over the #2 state-ranked Jasper Bulldogs on Friday night. Coach Quick echoed a similar approach to how his team prepares for a big foe: take care of yourself first.
“You can watch film every day and correct something on your film and make you a better football team, as opposed to figuring out what everybody else is doing,” Quick said. “The more you can concentrate on yourself and get better, the better things will be.”
Kickoff between Lufkin and Willis is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin. The game will also serve as Homecoming Night for students.
