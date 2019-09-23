Longview police: Officer fires at suspect that drove vehicle toward him

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said an officer fired at a suspect who drove a vehicle toward him as he conducted a traffic stop.
According to the Longview Police Department, on Sept. 22 at 10:59 pm, a Longview Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the parking lot of the Sunset Motel located at 1308 W. Marshall Avenue.
Police said the officer made contact with the individuals inside the vehicle. After the officer removed two people from the vehicle, an unknown male attempted to pull away from the scene. The officer gave commands for the driver to stop and the driver refused to obey the lawful commands.
Police said the vehicle was driven in the direction of the officer and the officer fired his duty weapon at the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle continued fleeing the scene and another involved party fled on foot.
Police are currently searching for the vehicle and the suspects that fled the scene. The car is a black Nissan Altima TX LP #KTV-6990.
Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Terry Davis at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867
Police said the Texas Rangers are currently investigating this officer involved shooting. The officer involved in this shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.More information may be released as it becomes available.
