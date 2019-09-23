Longview firefighters, American Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for high-risk residents

(KLTV) - Longview Fire Department and American Red Cross (ARC) will team up in October to provide high-risk residents with a smoke alarm, including installation, for free.
The partnership will be part of a greater effort to provide free smoke alarms in Gregg, Upshur, Harrison, Camp, Panola, and Marion counties, according to ARC East Texas.
“Our target audience is high-risk residents such as the elderly, disabled, or those who simply have no room in their budget for smoke alarms,” explained Nicki Capaldo with ARC East Texas. “Our teams will come out to the client’s residence, test their existing smoke alarms to see if they are working.”
If the alarms are not working, or if they are older than 10 years, they will be replaced for free with 10-year sealed lithium batteries which do not require changing.
The program was started in 2014 and has saved hundreds of lives, Capaldo said.
American Red Cross and Longview firefighters will install smoke alarms across the city on Oct. 1. To request free smoke alarms, call (903) 753-2091 and provide your name, phone, and address. You may also text the information to (903) 483-7211.
