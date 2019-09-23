City of Tyler employee named president-elect of American Planning Association Texas chapter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the managing directors for the City of Tyler can now add another admirable title to her résumé: president-elect of the American Planning Association (APA) Texas chapter.
Heather Nick has worked for the City of Tyler as managing director for the past 15 years, and has served various roles with the APA for around two decades, she said.
The Texas chapter of the APA is the third-largest in the country and has more than 2,600 planning members. The APA deals with issues such as city, rural, hazard mitigation, housing, and transportation planning.
“We are there to help make sure that our members receive training and the education that they need to make sure that they are up to date on emerging planning issues such as housing, affordable housing infrastructure, health in our community and a plethora of other emerging issues,” Nick explained.
Nick will begin her two-year term as the president of the APA Texas chapter on Nov. 8
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.